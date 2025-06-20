After the Indiana Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 108–91 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, head coach Rick Carlisle immediately set the tone for what comes next. Although the win was decisive, Carlisle’s demeanor remained serious. His message was unmistakable: the mission is not yet complete.

Now, with the NBA Finals tied 3–3, all attention turns to a do-or-die Game 7 in Oklahoma City. Throughout the postgame press conference, Carlisle kept his responses brief and businesslike. Instead of basking in the victory, he focused on preparation. He called the upcoming matchup “the ultimate game,” reinforcing his all-business approach. Clearly, Carlisle understands what it takes to win under pressure.

Indeed, this isn’t unfamiliar ground for him. In 2011, Carlisle guided the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA championship by defeating the heavily favored Miami Heat. That upset victory remains one of the most impressive in modern Finals history. Consequently, his experience now serves as a steadying force for this young Pacers squad.

Furthermore, Indiana’s Game 6 performance embodied Carlisle’s mindset: disciplined, unselfish, and full of urgency. The Pacers forced 21 turnovers, held the Thunder to their lowest scoring output of the series, and controlled the defensive end from start to finish. Obi Toppin delivered a standout performance, while T.J. McConnell made timely plays that kept the pressure on. All throughout, Indiana’s depth proved to be a decisive advantage.

Moreover, Carlisle’s tactical skill was on full display. He made timely defensive adjustments, managed player rotations with precision, and kept his team calm and composed. While the Thunder retain home-court advantage and remain slight favorites, the Pacers have proven they can control momentum and respond with poise.

Article Continues Below

Looking ahead, Game 7 is more than just a shot at the franchise’s first championship. It is, above all, a test of resilience. Under the leadership of Rick Carlisle, the Pacers have shown they are ready to meet that test head-on.

This Finals run has already marked a major breakthrough. With three wins against the Thunder, Indiana now has more victories in an NBA Finals series than it recorded in its last appearance, back in 2000, against the Lakers. They’re not just back on the big stage; they’re rewriting their narrative.

As they head to Oklahoma City, one thing is sure: this team isn’t just competing, they’re believing. Rick Carlisle isn’t coaching for headlines. He’s coaching for history.

Now, the only question that remains is, can the Pacers finish the story?