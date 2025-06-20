The NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will come down a deciding Game 7 following the Pacers’ 108-91 win in Game 6 to even the series at three games apiece. As the Pacers prepare for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, they’ll take solace in the fact that they have quite the X-factor in Obi Toppin on their roster.

Obi Toppin has been crucial for the Pacers off the bench during the NBA Finals, and he joined another great playoff performer in Robert Horry with his performance in Game 6. Toppin and Horry are the only two bench players in NBA Finals history to amass at least 70 points, 30 rebounds and 12 made three-point shots, as per StatMuse.

In Game 6, Toppin finished with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from the three-point line and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Toppin is in his second full season with the Pacers after being traded by the New York Knicks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Toppin has emerged as one of the better role players in the NBA, and has played a major role during the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals. Coming into Game 6, in 21 playoff games, Toppin had been playing a little over 18 minutes per game and taking around seven shot attempts.

He had been averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 49.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Toppin appeared in 79 games, including four starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder is scheduled for Sunday, June 22.