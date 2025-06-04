Nearly the entire sports world was shocked to see the New York Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau. However, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle might've been more shocked than anyone else. When discussing New York's decision to move on from Thibodeau, Carlisle revealed how he initially thought it wasn't real.

The 65-year-old head coach claimed that when he first saw the report, he thought it was “fake AI,” according to insider Brett Siegel. Carlisle gave Thibodeau credit for the job he did for New York during his five years coaching the Knicks. But he still seems floored by Thibs' firing.

“The Knicks have such a unique situation with so much attention and a large fan base… It's one of the most difficult jobs to take,” said Rick Carlisle. “Thibs went in there and changed so much. You look at all that and then what happened yesterday… I thought it was one of those fake AI things. Tom will certainly be fine. I don't think he will have any problem finding is next job. I have great respect for Thibs.”

Thibodeau leaves the Knicks after five seasons. He led the team to four playoff appearances during that time. The Eastern Conference Finals appearance this postseason is the deepest playoff run the organization has had since the 1999-2000 season. He ends his tenure in New York with a 226-174 total record.

While Tom Thibodeau searches for a new head coaching opportunity, Rick Carlisle is busy focusing on coaching the Pacers in the Finals. He has a tall task ahead, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have what it takes defensively to shut down any opponent. Additionally, the Thunder's offense runs deep with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way at point guard.

Rick Carlisle originally took the Pacers job in 2021. Since then, he's led Indiana two playoff appearances in a four season stretch. Both playoff journeys reached the Eastern Conference Finals.