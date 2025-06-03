The New York Knicks have parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania. The decision came Tuesday after internal meetings involving Knicks ownership and top front office leadership.

Charania discussed the firing during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, naming Knicks owner James Dolan and team president Leon Rose as the key decision-makers behind the move.

“As soon as the season ended, they started meetings internally, and James Dolan, the Knicks Owner, and Leon Rose, the President, they believed the best path for this team to take the next step to win a championship was they needed a new voice,” Charania said. “So Leon Rose and James Dolan came to the decision this morning that they were going to part ways with Tom Thibodeau. He's fired as their head coach.”

"As soon as the Knicks season ended they started having meetings.. They believe that the best path for this team to take the next step is with a new voice.. They came to the decision this morning that they're gonna part ways with Tom Thibodeau"@ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/DeHkaF1gSD pic.twitter.com/f2etVIwMkU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Charania noted that the decision surprised many across the NBA, given the team's recent success under Thibodeau.

“You think about what they've done as an organization—like to lose in the conference finals, that's not a bad feat,” Charania said. “This is a team that has gone from really out of much contention at all, and then when Tom Thibodeau comes in, they've become respectable again, four out of five seasons in the playoffs. They've had back-to-back 50+ win seasons for the first time since the 1990s. I think everyone around the league is stunned. My phone is blowing up, a bunch of teams are reaching out right now. Absolutely shocked, but they've been having meetings for the last 24 hours and this is the decision they came with.”

Tom Thibodeau's exit highlights Knicks' uncertain offseason

Article Continues Below

Thibodeau, hired ahead of the 2020–21 season, led the Knicks to a 226–174 regular-season record and a 24–23 mark in the postseason. That run included back-to-back 50-win seasons and the franchise's first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

The timing of the move drew attention, especially after Game 6 of the Pacers series, when Jalen Brunson was asked about Thibodeau's future. Brunson, who played under Thibodeau for two seasons, immediately defended the veteran coach.

“Is that a real question right now?” Brunson asked. “You just asked me if I believe he's the right guy. Yes. Come on.”

The decision also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the organization. Leon Rose, who played a central role in Thibodeau's departure, is not only Brunson's godfather but was also Rick Brunson's agent during his NBA career. Rick Brunson, Jalen's father, is a longtime friend of Thibodeau and previously served on his coaching staff.

With Thibodeau's exit, the Knicks now begin a critical search for a new head coach as they prepare for the 2025–26 season. The team has been linked to potential major moves this offseason, including interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, as they look to build on their recent postseason success and compete for a championship.