The Indiana Pacers were able to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it was once again a complete team effort for them. Myles Turner even made some big plays, despite dealing with a respiratory illness, according to RG. He played 30 minutes and finished with nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and five blocks.

Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that Turner probably would not be able to practice with the Pacers before Game 4, but the good news is that he's not listed on the injury report.

“May not be with us tomorrow…we will see where he's at tomorrow,” Carlisle said via Kevin Bowen on X, formerly Twitter.

Turner has been big for the Pacers in the interior, and he's been battling with the likes of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

He was a big reason why the Pacers were able to come back in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and steal one on the road. It's not certain how much the illness is affecting Turner, but it looks like he's doing his best to contribute as the Pacers are two wins away from winning their first NBA championship in franchise history.

It'll be interesting to see how Turner performs in Game 4, and if Carlisle will be cautious with him throughout the period.

Pacers looking to extend series lead in Game 4

The Pacers have a chance to extend their series lead in Game 4, and it may take the same effort they had in Game 3 to get it done. The game was back and forth for the most part, but what helped the Pacers was the play of their bench. T.J. McConnell came in and set the tone for the team, and Bennedict Mathurin could not be stopped. In the fourth quarter, the tides changed, and the Pacers were too much to handle late in the game.

Tyrese Haliburton also had a nice game for the Pacers, as he came out of the gates aggressively looking for his own shot while getting his teammates involved. The Pacers have gotten this far with ball movement and making the right play, and that's what the formula will have to be if they want to win this series.

For the Thunder, they're going to have to make the necessary adjustments to try and steal a game on the road.