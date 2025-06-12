The Indiana Pacers are now up 2-1 in the NBA Finals after taking Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Pacers' first home Finals game in 25 years did not disappoint as this back-and-forth battle was entertaining all night long, and the home crowd got to celebrate a victory. The Pacers are feeling good after going up 2-1, but there is some concern regarding Myles Turner.

Myles Turner did play in Game 3, but he struggled a bit as he finished with nine points on 3-11 shooting in 30 minutes of play. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle noted after the game that Turner is battling an illness and might not be able to be with the team on Thursday.

“May not be with us tomorrow…we will see where he's at tomorrow,” Rick Carlisle said after the game, according to a post from Kevin Bowen.

It sounds like Turner's status for Game 4 on Friday is up in the air as well. Carlisle also said that it seems like the illness is similar to a cold and that it is making it hard to breathe for Turner.

Article Continues Below

Not having Myles Turner for Game 4 would be disappointing, but the Pacers are still in an outstanding position right now as they have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead at home. We all know the history of 3-1 leads in the NBA Finals as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team to ever erase that deficit. They did it back in 2016.

If the Pacers find a way to win Game 4, they are going to be in fantastic shape. However, not having Myles Turner would certainly make it difficult to get a win.

There is just one rest day after Game 3 as both teams will get together again on Friday night for Game 4. The Pacers and Thunder will tip off at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on ABC.