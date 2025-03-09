The Indiana Pacers suffered an injury to one of their most important players in TJ McConnell during their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

McConnell came off the bench midway through the first quarter. However, 30 seconds in, he suffered a lower body injury that kept him down on the floor.

He slapped the court a few times out of frustration before being helped up, per NBA reporter Grant Afseth. His teammates helped him up as he went to the locker room.

He is questionable to return, but if he is out, he will end the night without recording a stat. Indiana trails 69-52 at halftime against Atlanta.

T.J. McConnell heads to the Indiana Pacers' locker room after being slow to get up due to a lower body injury. He slapped the court a few times out of frustration before being helped up.

How Pacers played against Hawks without TJ McConnell

While it's positive news that TJ McConnell is not out for the contest, it's still a concern for the Indiana Pacers considering his bench production.

This season, McConnell is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game after 58 appearances. He is shooting 52.1% from the field, including 31.7% from beyond the arc. He continues to be a spark plug off the bench, making timely shots and creating assists for his teammates in a potent offense.

Indiana currently has a 35-26 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks and four games behind the New York Knicks, looking to reach the East Finals for the second straight year.

Following Saturday's game against the Hawks, the Pacers will await their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Bulls on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.