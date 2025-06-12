The Indiana Pacers seized a 2–1 lead in the NBA Finals with a gritty 116–107 Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fueled by a roaring home crowd, the Pacers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with sharper execution and greater discipline. Their improved play was evident on both ends of the floor. Crucially, key contributions from T.J. McConnell shifted the momentum, who also made NBA Finals history with a masterful performance.

In just 15 minutes, TJ McConnell became the first player in NBA Finals history to record 10 points, five assists, and five steals. His relentless energy, defensive instincts, and smart playmaking drew immediate praise. Notably, this wasn't his first defensive masterclass. McConnell is tied for the second-most steals in a single NBA game, a testament to his consistent hustle.

TJ McConnell in 15 MIN: 5 STL (!!)

5 AST

The first bench player ever to reach those numbers in a Finals game.

Throughout the game, both teams traded blows in a tense, back-and-forth battle. However, Indiana’s second unit proved to be the difference-maker. Bennedict Mathurin stepped up with a stellar performance, leading all Pacers scorers with 27 points. He outpaced every starter and was efficient across the board. Mathurin shot 9-of-12 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the line. He also added four rebounds, one assist, and one block, showcasing his all-around game.

Statistically, Indiana had the edge in overall efficiency. The Pacers shot 51.8 percent from the field, compared to Oklahoma City’s 46.8 percent. Although the Thunder were sharper from deep, hitting 45.5 percent of their threes to Indiana’s 33.3, they struggled with ball control. Oklahoma City committed 19 turnovers, which proved costly. In contrast, the Pacers finished with just 14. Indiana also moved the ball better, recording 29 assists to the Thunder’s 26.

Defensively, the Pacers were locked in. They totaled 13 steals and 11 blocks, consistently disrupting the Thunder’s rhythm. One of the game’s biggest highlights came in the fourth quarter. Myles Turner delivered a clutch block on Chet Holmgren that stopped a key Thunder push and helped seal the win.

Now, with Game 4 still in Indianapolis, the Pacers have a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3–1 lead. The Thunder must regroup quickly to avoid falling into a deep hole. Will they respond in time, or are the Pacers closing in on their first NBA title in franchise history?