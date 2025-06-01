The Indiana Pacers completed an improbable run through the Eastern Conference on Saturday night, beating the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the conference finals to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam led the way in the upset, but it was pretty stunning when Siakam was awarded with the MVP of the series during the celebration after Game 6. Haliburton seemed to be in the driver's seat for the award the whole way, but it was the former NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors who won in a very close 5-4 vote.

Haliburton even seemed to be expecting the award and was making his way to the front of the stage as Ernie Johnson was announcing the winner.

Despite that, Haliburton showed plenty of love to his star teammate after the win.

“It’s special man, when we brought him here, we envisioned doing something like this… He's been like a big brother to me." Tyrese Haliburton after Pascal Siakam was named ECF MVP 🙌🗣️ (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/daF5uOwijr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“It’s special man, when we brought him here, we envisioned doing something like this, doing something special,” Haliburton said. “It's really special that he's been here. He's been like a big brother to me. Somebody that I can trust, somebody that I can really lean on and talk to. Just somebody that can always keep me steady.”

Siakam and Haliburton both diced up the Knicks time and time again over the course of this series. Haliburton's heroics helped the Pacers pull out an improbable Game 1 comeback, while Siakam had a big Game 2 to help Indiana take a 2-0 lead. Both had big nights in Game 4 as the Pacers took control of the series at home.

Both stars also showed up when Indiana needed them to in Game 6. Siakam finished the closeout contest with 31 points on a very efficient 10-of-18 shooting while drilling a trio of 3-pointers. Haliburton controlled the pace of the game and set the table for his teammates as usual, finishing with 21 points and 13 assists.

Beating the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals will be a tall order for the Pacers, who will surely need standout performances from both Haliburton and Siakam in order to pull the upset.