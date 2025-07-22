Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals this past season, and the series went to seven games. In Game 7, Haliburton got off to an insanely hot start, and the series looked poised for a fantastic finish. Then, disaster struck. Haliburton fell to the ground with an injury. He had to leave the game, and it ended up being a torn Achilles. Now, a long rehab road is ahead of Haliburton, and he got a visit from Kevin Durant to help him get through it.

During the rehab process, Tyrese Haliburton is trying to lean on his family and friends to help him get through it. That's why a visit from Kevin Durant was so important to him. It helped him take his mind off things, and it was a cool experience overall.

“KD actually came and visited me the other day,” Haliburton said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Came to my house, which was pretty cool. We sat down for a while, just talked, that was pretty cool. But I think that for me, it's just about trying to get my mental right. That's why I'm trying to, you know, I go to all the Fever games. I try to just figure out things to do to keep my mind off, things I got, you know, great village, great support system in my family and my friends, and, just doing everything I can.”

The mental battle is what has really been a struggle for Haliburton. He wants to do everything that he can to take his mind off of what happened, but that isn't always possible. Haliburton is just trying to focus on controlling the things that he can control.

“I think the when I'm alone, which isn't a ton, when I'm alone, I sit there and I think about everything that's happened, and it's kind of like, God, that sucks,” he continued. “It genuinely sucks. And like, I'm going to fight like hell to get back and hopefully have this opportunity to win a championship again, but that's not guaranteed. And so I think that feeling definitely sits with me sometimes. And that sucks, but I can't really control the past, I can't control what's to happen in the future, all I can do is just attack this rehab the best I can, and figure it out that way.”

The entire NBA world was devastated to see Tyrese Haliburton go down with his injury, and it was especially upsetting given the timing. Hopefully Haliburton can return to the game as soon as possible and help take the Pacers back to the NBA Finals.