The Indiana Pacers grabbed a hard-earned 2–1 lead in the NBA Finals with an ecstatic 116–107 Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Backed by a roaring home crowd, the Pacers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with sharper execution and more focused energy on both ends of the floor.

After the final buzzer, Tyrese Haliburton embraced franchise legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. The moment symbolized a powerful link between Indiana’s past and its rising future.

Reggie Miller & Tyrese Haliburton after tonight's NBA Finals Game 3 win

In a post-game interview with NBA TV, Haliburton said, “I was like three months old last time the Pacers made the Finals,” while acknowledging Reggie Miller, Mark Jackson, and other former Pacers who attended the game.

Both teams traded blows throughout the game in a tightly contested battle. Haliburton nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 22 points on 9-17 shooting, including 4-8 from 3. He also tallied 11 assists, nine rebounds, two steals, and a block.

His biggest shot came with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, a 25-foot step-back 3 off a pass from Myles Turner. That basket gave the Pacers a lead they held for the rest of the game. Though Haliburton didn’t score again, he kept the offense humming with crisp passes and smart decisions.

The Pacers held the edge in most key stats. They shot 51.8% from the field, better than the Thunder’s 46.8%. Oklahoma City was sharper from long range, hitting 45.5% of their 3s compared to Indiana’s 33.3%, but turnovers hurt them. The Thunder gave the ball away 19 times, and Indiana’s aggressive defense made them pay. The Pacers committed just 14 turnovers and moved the ball well, ending with 29 assists to Oklahoma City’s 26.

Indiana also brought more intensity on defense. The Pacers forced 13 steals and blocked 11 shots, disrupting the Thunder’s flow and creating fast-break chances. One of the game’s biggest defensive plays came late in the fourth, when Myles Turner blocked Chet Holmgren at the rim to shut down a potential Thunder run and preserve Indiana’s control.

With Haliburton leading the charge, the Pacers are just two wins away from their first NBA title. Could Tyrese Haliburton be the player to finally bring a championship to Indiana?