Indiana Pacers All-star guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season due to a torn Achilles. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes moment that sent ripples through the NBA world, a surprise visit from Rockets star Kevin Durant. Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Haliburton revealed “KD actually came and visited me the other day, came to my house which is pretty cool. We sat down for a while and just talked.”

This unexpected visit from former teammate and Rockets new star Kevin Durant was a much-needed bright spot. Haliburton is facing a long road to recovery after rupturing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Durant endured a similar injury during the 2019 Finals. He later returned to win Olympic gold medals and fought his way back to All-Star form.

The details of their conversation remain undisclosed. However, insiders believe Kevin Durant likely shared his own rehab journey, both the physical ordeal and the mental grind. For Haliburton, expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season, hearing how one of the league’s greats returned to elite form must have been incredibly encouraging.

Haliburton’s injury has drawn comparisons to Durant’s own setback. Fans and analysts have pointed out eerie parallels in their recovery timelines. Yet KD’s triumphant comeback proves that a major injury doesn’t mean the end. With Durant’s personal visit, Haliburton now has a powerful motivator, and a mentor, for the road ahead.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle expressed heartfelt emotions over Haliburton’s situation, noting both the sadness of the setback and the strength Tyrese has shown. Combine that with KD’s support, and the narrative around Haliburton isn’t one of defeat but resilience.

For Pacers fans, the Durant visit is more than a celebrity pop by, it’s a signal. A signal that although Haliburton’s season is sidelined, his mindset and future trajectory are anything but stalled. If history with Durant is any guide, don’t bet against Haliburton bouncing back stronger, smarter, and hungrier than ever.