After the Indiana Pacers lost in the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, it was no doubt a disappointing ending that included the dreadful injury to Tyrese Haliburton on top of falling in the series. With the Pacers retooling during 2025 NBA free agency, guard TJ McConnell would express how their journey is far from over.

McConnell wrote a column for The Players' Tribune where he told fans that Indiana is “not done” in their quest for the franchise's first championship, despite the hardships faced.

“And if there’s a message I wanted to get across in here, other than thanking you guys, it’s this,” McConnell wrote. “I still think that’s not how the story ends. Honestly. Lost Game 7 in the most brutal way possible … lost their franchise player for next season … lost their center in free agency … they’re done. You’d think people would learn by now, but: We’re actually not done.”

“I know we’re being written off now by everyone. I know they’re thinking the Pacers are done, or that this run we just went on will be the peak for our group,” McConnell continued. “And I understand why. But it’s the same bulls*** we’ve always dealt with in Indy — and it’s the same exact thing we’ve had to hear so many times over the last year. Swept by the Celtics, they’re done. Started out 10–15, they’re done. Down 7 late to the Bucks, down 7 late to the Cavs, down 9 late to the Knicks, down 15 late to the Thunder, they’re done. Down 3–2 in the Finals, they’re done.”

TJ McConnell makes a promise to Pacers fans

There's no doubt that there are a lot of obstacles in the team's way, like the Pacers losing Myles Turner in the offseason to the Milwaukee Bucks. As McConnell wrote, the basketball world could be writing off Indiana in multiple aspects, especially how Haliburton will miss most of the season due to the Achilles injury.

The guard acknowledges this while also promising that the team will “work like hell to feel it again soon.”

“And I guess that’s my message to any Pacers fans reading this,” McConnell continued. “I have no idea what the future holds. Getting over Game 7 will be tough. Replacing Myles will be tough. Playing without Tyrese will be … whatever is tougher than tough. But you know that feeling we all started to have as the playoffs went on — how there’s just something about this team? Man, I promise you: That feeling was real. And we’re going to work like hell to feel it again soon.”

At any rate, the Pacers are looking to further improve after finishing with a 50-33 record, which put them fourth in the East.