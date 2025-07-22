After the Indiana Pacers lost in the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, it was no doubt a disappointing ending that included the dreadful injury to Tyrese Haliburton on top of falling in the series. With the Pacers retooling during 2025 NBA free agency, guard TJ McConnell would express how their journey is far from over.

McConnell wrote a column for The Players' Tribune where he told fans that Indiana is “not done” in their quest for the franchise's first championship, despite the hardships faced.

“And if there’s a message I wanted to get across in here, other than thanking you guys, it’s this,” McConnell wrote. “I still think that’s not how the story ends. Honestly. Lost Game 7 in the most brutal way possible … lost their franchise player for next season … lost their center in free agency … they’re done. You’d think people would learn by now, but: We’re actually not done.”

“I know we’re being written off now by everyone. I know they’re thinking the Pacers are done, or that this run we just went on will be the peak for our group,” McConnell continued. “And I understand why. But it’s the same bulls*** we’ve always dealt with in Indy — and it’s the same exact thing we’ve had to hear so many times over the last year. Swept by the Celtics, they’re done. Started out 10–15, they’re done. Down 7 late to the Bucks, down 7 late to the Cavs, down 9 late to the Knicks, down 15 late to the Thunder, they’re done. Down 3–2 in the Finals, they’re done.”

TJ McConnell makes a promise to Pacers fans 

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

There's no doubt that there are a lot of obstacles in the team's way, like the Pacers losing Myles Turner in the offseason to the Milwaukee Bucks. As McConnell wrote, the basketball world could be writing off Indiana in multiple aspects, especially how Haliburton will miss most of the season due to the Achilles injury.

The guard acknowledges this while also promising that the team will “work like hell to feel it again soon.”

“And I guess that’s my message to any Pacers fans reading this,” McConnell continued. “I have no idea what the future holds. Getting over Game 7 will be tough. Replacing Myles will be tough. Playing without Tyrese will be … whatever is tougher than tough. But you know that feeling we all started to have as the playoffs went on — how there’s just something about this team? Man, I promise you: That feeling was real. And we’re going to work like hell to feel it again soon.”

At any rate, the Pacers are looking to further improve after finishing with a 50-33 record, which put them fourth in the East.

More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Pacers’ TJ McConnell sets record straight on viral NBA Finals ‘mom’ momentYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and center Myles Turner (33) celebrate the win over Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton takes high road with Myles Turner well wishesJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Rockets star Kevin Durant paid Tyrese Haliburton a visit to his house.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton reveals surprise Kevin Durant visit to houseYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Without Haliburton, the Pacers are believed to be carried by Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Kam Jones.
Pacers Scout makes ‘best guard’ promise without Tyrese HaliburtonYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) poses for a photo during 2024 Media day.
Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts near bench
How Pacers really feel about Myles Turner replacementsZachary Weinberger ·