After the Indiana Pacers fell in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA Finals, TJ McConnell set the record straight on a viral clip that swept social media. The widely shared moment showed McConnell walking off the court in tears. A determined woman stepped in and blocked an approaching TV camera. Social media quickly dubbed her “T.J. McConnell’s mom” with captions proclaiming, “T.J. McConnell’s mom does not play.” However, McConnell has now clarified that the woman in question is not his mother at all.

In a candid piece for The Players’ Tribune, McConnell explained, “I’m crying my eyes out as I’m walking off the court, and one of the TV camera guys is following me through the tunnel. And you can see this woman just kind of notice the camera guy, immediately block him from me, and then motion at him like, ‘Sir. Sir, do not take another step. Leave T.J. alone.’ I think it must have been the way she seemed so protective of me… but people assumed it was my mom. So then of course the clip got shared all over social media.”

TJ McConnell revealed that the real hero of the moment was Karen Atkeson, the Pacers’ Vice President of Player Relations. McConnell has built a strong bond with her over his six seasons in Indiana. Seeing him in a vulnerable state, Atkeson instinctively stepped in to comfort him.

While McConnell’s clarification brought heart to a viral moment, the Pacers’ locker room buzz didn’t stop there. In a separate development, one team scout drew attention with a bold claim about the team’s backcourt.

The scout declared that the Pacers have the best guard group in the entire NBA. He confidently named Tyrese Haliburton as the league’s top point guard. He also praised Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Kam Jones. Each, he said, has the ability to step up when uncertainty hits.

These intertwined moments capture the emotional depth of professional basketball, where heartbreak, loyalty, and belief all collide. TJ McConnell’s tearful reaction after the Pacers’ NBA Finals Game 7 loss, and the deep respect he commands from teammates and staff, speaks volumes.

The question now is whether McConnell, a steady force behind Indiana’s historic Finals run, will rise again next season and deliver as boldly as the scout promised. If he does, the Pacers’ backcourt won’t just be deep, it’ll be dangerous.

