The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game drew several big stars to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including Indianapolis' own Tyrese Haliburton. As a proud supporter of the Indiana Fever, the banged-up Indiana Pacers guard made a point to take his usual seat in his suite for the game.

Haliburton, who maintains a close friendship with Indiana star Caitlin Clark, is a frequent visitor to Fever games. Even with his leg in a boot after tearing his Achilles in the NBA Finals, and Clark not playing due to her own injury, Haliburton still showed up to watch the new-look All-Star Game.

Haliburton is already confirmed to miss the entire 2025-2026 season with his devastating injury. However, he has not let that stop him from enjoying his life off the court. The 25-year-old remains active on social media with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, and will likely continue to attend as many Fever games as possible.

Haliburton was not the only Pacer at the game, with teammate Bennedict Mathurin also shown on the jumbotron. Mathurin watched the game court-side, sitting next to a row of WNBA legends.

The Pacers are routinely praised for their relationship with the Fever and the effort their organization consistently makes to support their WNBA counterparts. Fans of both leagues love seeing the two teams collaborate and support one another, regardless of the setting.

Clark sat out of the contest with a groin injury, but was still on the bench and helping Sandy Brondello coach her team. Clark was selected as a captain for the game in the league's inaugural captain-vs-captain format after breaking the record for most All-Star votes for the second consecutive season.

Team Clark, which was also missing Phoenix Mercury center Satou Sabally, was beaten by Team Collier in a high-scoring 151-131 affair. Captain Napheesa Collier led her team with 36 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes to win her first WNBA All-Star Game MVP award.

Collier had the hot hand scoring, but veteran guard Skylar Diggins also found a rhythm as a facilitator. The Seattle Storm point guard racked up 15 assists off the bench to set a new All-Star Game record. Diggins also added 11 points and 11 rebounds to record the first-ever All-Star Game triple-double.

Team Clark had eight players in double figures, including all six of its bench players. It was just not enough to keep up with Collier's squad. Kelsey Mitchell got the starting nod in place of Clark and led the team with 20 points, while Kiki Iriafen and Kayla Thornton recorded double-doubles off the bench.