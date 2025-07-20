The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game drew several big stars to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including Indianapolis' own Tyrese Haliburton. As a proud supporter of the Indiana Fever, the banged-up Indiana Pacers guard made a point to take his usual seat in his suite for the game.

Haliburton, who maintains a close friendship with Indiana star Caitlin Clark, is a frequent visitor to Fever games. Even with his leg in a boot after tearing his Achilles in the NBA Finals, and Clark not playing due to her own injury, Haliburton still showed up to watch the new-look All-Star Game.

Haliburton is already confirmed to miss the entire 2025-2026 season with his devastating injury. However, he has not let that stop him from enjoying his life off the court. The 25-year-old remains active on social media with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, and will likely continue to attend as many Fever games as possible.

Haliburton was not the only Pacer at the game, with teammate Bennedict Mathurin also shown on the jumbotron. Mathurin watched the game court-side, sitting next to a row of WNBA legends.

The Pacers are routinely praised for their relationship with the Fever and the effort their organization consistently makes to support their WNBA counterparts. Fans of both leagues love seeing the two teams collaborate and support one another, regardless of the setting.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton watches lopsided WNBA All-Star Game

Article Continues Below
Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates with the trophy and commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) after winning the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark sat out of the contest with a groin injury, but was still on the bench and helping Sandy Brondello coach her team. Clark was selected as a captain for the game in the league's inaugural captain-vs-captain format after breaking the record for most All-Star votes for the second consecutive season.

Team Clark, which was also missing Phoenix Mercury center Satou Sabally, was beaten by Team Collier in a high-scoring 151-131 affair. Captain Napheesa Collier led her team with 36 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes to win her first WNBA All-Star Game MVP award.

Collier had the hot hand scoring, but veteran guard Skylar Diggins also found a rhythm as a facilitator. The Seattle Storm point guard racked up 15 assists off the bench to set a new All-Star Game record. Diggins also added 11 points and 11 rebounds to record the first-ever All-Star Game triple-double.

Team Clark had eight players in double figures, including all six of its bench players. It was just not enough to keep up with Collier's squad. Kelsey Mitchell got the starting nod in place of Clark and led the team with 20 points, while Kiki Iriafen and Kayla Thornton recorded double-doubles off the bench.

More Indiana Pacers News
Jay Huff in Pacers uniform looking at mirror, with Myles Turner looking back as his reflection
Indiana Pacers’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center with Pacers guard TJ McConnell in the background
Thunder’s Jalen Williams drops truth bomb on ‘annoying’ Pacers’ star during NBA FinalsJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after the game at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Joel Embiid admits he ‘shed a tear’ over Tyrese Haliburton injuryEvan Dammarell ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. The Pacers move to the 2025-26 season without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
Pacers rumors: Indiana’s strategy without Tyrese Haliburton comes to lightYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) shoots during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Pacers wing Johnny Furphy’s poster dunk photo goes viralJackson Stone ·
Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton has huge reaction to Johnny Furphy’s insane poster dunkRichard Pereira ·