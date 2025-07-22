The Indiana Pacers have had a tough offseason after their NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing Myles Turner in free agency and getting the news that Tyrese Haliburton will miss next year with his torn Achilles injury. The Turner news stung in particular due to the fact that he was taking his talents to the Pacers' recent playoff rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, who had cleared cap space by waiving Damian Lillard.

Recently, Haliburton appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show but didn't partake in the vitriol that some Pacers fans have been spewing toward Turner in the aftermath of his decision.

“Myles Turner did some great things here.. The NBA is a business and he's gotta do what's best for him.. I wish him the best moving forward,” said Haliburton, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

Turner was an important piece for the Pacers this year on a team that made the Finals for the first time in over two decades; however, Turner had a poor NBA Finals performance against the Thunder, which may have made losing him a bit of an easier pill to swallow for Indiana fans.

Where do the Pacers go from here?

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoot between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

With Haliburton out and Turner gone without a compatible replacement, it wouldn't appear likely that the Pacers have a real chance of competing for anything meaningful in 2025-26 (although the same thing was said about them entering 2024-25 and they proved that wrong in epic fashion).

It's unlikely that the Pacers will bottom out completely this year, as the team still has several talented players on its roster and arguably the league's best head coach in Rick Carlisle.

The fact that the Eastern Conference is currently riddled with injuries to star players should also help keep them from freefalling.

The most likely scenario is that the Pacers use this year to help continue to mold some of their younger talent, including Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, and Johnny Furphy, who had an impressive showing with the team at Summer League.

If those pieces can continue to develop this year, the Pacers should be able to return right back into contention once Haliburton returns from his injury in 2026-27.

More Indiana Pacers News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Rockets star Kevin Durant paid Tyrese Haliburton a visit to his house.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton reveals surprise Kevin Durant visit to houseYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Without Haliburton, the Pacers are believed to be carried by Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Kam Jones.
Pacers Scout makes ‘best guard’ promise without Tyrese HaliburtonYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) poses for a photo during 2024 Media day.
Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts near bench
How Pacers really feel about Myles Turner replacementsZachary Weinberger ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton catches WNBA All-Star game in IndianapolisJaren Kawada ·
Jay Huff in Pacers uniform looking at mirror, with Myles Turner looking back as his reflection
Indiana Pacers’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·