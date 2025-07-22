The Indiana Pacers face a daunting 2025–26 campaign without their All-NBA centerpiece, Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton suffered a ruptured Achilles during the NBA Finals. With their floor general likely sidelined all season, many expect Indiana to take a step back. But inside the Pacers organization, confidence remains high, thanks to Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Kam Jones.

“Yeah, we’ll see how that goes, unfortunately. Wish it wasn’t the case, but it is. That’s life in the NBA,” one Pacers scout admitted. “But we have really, really good guards. We think we have the best guard group in the entire NBA. Tyrese is the best point guard in the NBA, but Andrew (Nembhard), TJ (McConnell), Benn (Bennedict Mathurin), and Kam (Jones) are pretty good. They’ll make it work.”

That’s a strong endorsement for a unit now stepping into the spotlight. Andrew Nembhard has quietly grown into one of the league’s more cerebral young guards and now looks ready to lead the offense. Meanwhile, TJ McConnell brings relentless energy and crafty playmaking, continuing to serve as a steadying force. Mathurin, Indiana’s explosive wing, will shoulder more of the scoring load, especially with Myles Turner now in Milwaukee.

At the same time, Kam Jones emerges as the wildcard. The Summer League standout has drawn praise for his combo-guard skills and adaptability in multiple roles. Altogether, the quartet delivers a versatile mix of experience, scoring punch, and defensive grit.

Internally, the Pacers are framing this season not as a rebuilding year, but as an opportunity to prove their depth. The organization believes its guard rotation can keep the team afloat until Haliburton returns. The scout made it clear the team isn’t backing down from its goals, even without Haliburton.

While no one can truly replace what Tyrese Haliburton brings, the Pacers believe their guard room is deep enough, and good enough, to keep Indiana in the playoff hunt. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, this backcourt might just turn adversity into opportunity.