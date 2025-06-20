The Indiana Pacers tapped into every ounce of resilience in Game 6. After falling behind early, they roared back with a dominant run to beat Oklahoma City 108-91 and forced a winner‑take‑all Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton played through a sore right calf to deliver 14 points, five assists, and two steals in just 23 minutes.

But after the game, he paused for a playful moment when asked about his girlfriend Jade. “She wants to watch “Love Island” right now,” he said, teasing her girlfriend post-game. She’s like yo, before we put it on, we gotta put something on the calf.”

The idea of rehab before reality TV shows how much her support means to him during this high‑pressure stretch.

Haliburton’s calf strain first flared in Game 5, when his scoring dropped off and he managed just four points despite playing 34 minutes. That performance led to an MRI and a thorough treatment plan featuring massages, hyperbaric chamber therapy, needles, electronic stimulation, and supportive taping. By Game 6, he was listed as a game‑time decision, and credit to Indiana’s medical staff and Haliburton’s own drive for keeping him in the thick of it.

He honored that trust right away. Playing with a compression sleeve below his knee, Haliburton's energy plays that shifted momentum and fired up everyone in the arena and ignited a 30‑9 second‑quarter burst that erased Oklahoma City’s early lead and set the tone for the rest of the night.

Haliburton stopped short of declaring he’d be fully healthy for Game 7, but he committed to giving it everything. And there he was, locked in and locked on.

Game 6 belonged to depth and determination. Obi Toppin led the bench with 20 points, Pascal Siakam delivered a double‑double of 16 and 13, and Andrew Nembhard added 17. Indiana’s defense forced 21 turnovers and held the Thunder to 26.7 percent from three. Together, these efforts helped the Pacers dominate from start to finish.

Oklahoma City's stars had off nights. Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander scored 21 points but committed eight turnovers, while Jalen Williams was held to 16. That mix of stifling defense and impactful bench play helped Indiana repeatedly stymie the Thunder’s offense.

Through it all, Jade has been a constant presence for Haliburton. Whether she’s attending games or cheering him on from afar, her encouragement has been a force multiplier. His playful comment about prioritizing calf rehab before Love Island shows not just his focus but the balance the couple maintains, love and commitment woven into the grind of Finals basketball.

Indiana now heads to Oklahoma City for Sunday night’s Game 7. The Thunder have won ten of twelve playoff games at home this postseason and hold a strong 15‑4 record in Finals Game 7s. But Indiana knows momentum matters as much as venue. Their comeback energy in Game 6, Haliburton’s performance under duress, and the support system around him all point to a team ready to fight for every second.

If Haliburton’s calf holds and Jade keeps cheering him on from wherever she is, Indiana might show up in OKC with both heart and hope.