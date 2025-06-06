Following the nail-biting win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones, was hyped up.

She posted several times on her Instagram Stories following the win. First, she reposted posts from the Pacers' Instagram, including a clip of her boyfriend's game-winner.

In another repost from the Pacers, this time of the final score of Game 1, Jones wrote “3 MORE!!!!” on her Instagram Stories. She followed that up with a video of her waving a Pacers flag with a friend, presumably leaving the arena.

Like all Pacers fans, Jones was hyped up for her partner. He hit a crucial shot that puts the Pacers ahead in the NBA Finals. They have yet to win an NBA Championship, and now they are one step closer to doing so.

The Pacers were down 110-109 when the Pacers got the ball back. Only about 11 seconds remained when they got the ball back, and Haliburton made a deep two-pointer with 0.3 seconds left.

They were trailing all game, and Haliburton gave the Pacers their first lead at the game's most crucial point. Of course, this was not his first crucial shot hit in the playoffs. He hit a buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Who is Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones?

Unlike her boyfriend, Jones isn't a celebrity. She is currently a teacher in Iowa and was a teacher at an elementary school. It appears she keeps a low profile, but she is active on social media.

Her Instagram profile has over 70,000 followers, and a lot of her posts include Haliburton. They met while students at Iowa State. At the time, Jones was one of the school's cheerleaders for their basketball team, which Haliburton played on. Their relationship began in 2019, and they have been going steady since.

Haliburton is enjoying the best year of his career. He started his career playing with the Sacramento Kings from 2020-22. They drafted with the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He was then traded to the Pacers during the 2021-22 regular season. He earned his first NAB All-Star nod with them during the 2022-23 season, and he was named All-NBA Third Team in 2024.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, he averaged 18.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 9.2 assists per game. During the postseason, he has averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 9.5 assists per game.