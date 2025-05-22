Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers had a memorable night at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Pacers looked as though they were circling down the drain, as they trailed the New York Knicks by 14 points with under three minutes left in the fourth period of their Game 1 matchup in the Eastern Conference finals, but they somehow found a way to turn the tables on Jalen Brunson and company.

With Aaron Nesmith draining 3-pointers down the stretch, the Pacers were able to catch up with New York before Haliburton drained a two-point jumper to send the game into overtime. Haliburton initially thought it was a game-winning 3-pointer, as he celebrated with a choke sign to the crowd. Nevertheless, the Pacers got the job done in overtime, as they secured a 138-135 victory.

Following the game, Haliburton said that his celebration, which was a homage to Pacers legend Reggie Miller, was something that came spontaneously.

“I wasn't like plotting on it or anything,” Haliburton said.

He also admitted that he “might have wasted it [the celebration],” because his jumper was not for the win. While there's always a chance for him to do it again, Tyrese Haliburton didn't seem interested in breaking out the same celebration in the future.

“If I do it again, people might say I'm aura farming. I don't plan on using it again,” the former Iowa State Cyclones star shared.

Haliburton paced Indiana with 31 points in Game 1, shooting 12-for-23 from the floor, while dishing out 11 assists and recording a steal in 42 minutes of action. He and Nesmith had their fingerprints all over this comeback win, with the latter firing 30 points on the strength of eight 3-pointers.

It was not that long ago when Haliburton went viral during the second-round series against East top seed Cleveland Cavaliers when he knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to lead Indiana to a 120-119 Game 2 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton's run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs is one to remember, especially for Pacers fans, regardless of how things end up in the Knicks series. So far in the postseason, he is averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

The Pacers will shoot for a 2-0 series lead on Fridayin Game 2 in New York before traveling home for Game and Game 4 versus the Knicks.