Tyrese Haliburton's magical playoff run ended in heartbreak in Game 7 of the NBA Finals as he tore his Achilles early in the contest. Haliburton put together a postseason show unlike anything we seen in a long time as he was always there for the big shot to anchor the Indiana Pacers to victory. He was off to a scorching hot start in Game 7, but the injury ended it. On Tuesday, he shared an emotional message to Pacers fans about what happened.

“Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock,” Haliburton wrote. “Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense. Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to ‘come back stronger'. What a cliche lol, this s**t sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this s**t out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry.”

The playoff run ended in an awful way, but Tyrese Haliburton doesn't have any regrets. He left everything out on the court for the Pacers.

“At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle,” he continued. “I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.”

Haliburton feels for Pacers fans, but he knows that the team will get back to this spot.

“Indy, I’m sorry,” Haliburton said. “If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. ‘There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.' And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.”

Even through all the pain, Haliburton is still finding a way to see the light in this difficult situation.

“My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great,” he concluded. “And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t ‘have to' go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton.”

Tyrese Haliburton put on a show for Pacers fans, and despite the injury and loss, it was a run that Indy will never forget.