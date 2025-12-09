While the Indiana Pacers try to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference, they'll have to continue doing so without star Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers guard is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season following an Achilles tear in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. But that also opened a new door for Haliburton with Amazon.

Tyrese Haliburton will be joining NBA on Prime as a player contributor making select appearances throughout the 2025-26 season, Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday morning. The Indiana Pacers two-time NBA All-star will be making his debut on Tuesday night's NBA on Prime postgame show — NBA Nightcap — after the first two NBA Cup quarterfinal games.

“I'm excited to join NBA on Prime and share my basketball knowledge in a different way with viewers around the world,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “This is a great opportunity to give fans an inside look at what it takes to compete at the highest level, in a unique storytelling approach by partnering with an incredible platform like Amazon. The NBA on Prime team is doing something special, and I'm looking forward to helping bring fans closer to the game.”

As part of his player contributor role, Haliburton will document his recovery from an Achilles injury sustained during the NBA Finals through short video features, offering viewers an intimate look at the dedication and work required to return to elite performance. This content will be integrated into NBA on Prime coverage throughout the season.

“Tyrese represents this generation of NBA stars, and we're excited to bring his unique perspective and personality to our coverage,” Amina Hussein, Prime Sports Head of On-Air Talent, added. “His willingness to share his journey back to the court with our viewers demonstrates the authenticity and transparency we're bringing to our NBA coverage.”

Amazon holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the NBA Cup knockout rounds this season, which means they'll air the quarterfinal matchups, the East and West semifinals, and the championship game next Tuesday night in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Tuesday night's NBA Cup Quarterfinals will feature the Miami Heat visiting the Orlando Magic at 3PM PST, followed by the New York Knicks visiting the Toronto Raptors at 5:30PM PST.

Wednesday night will also feature NBA Cup Quarterfinal play, with the Phoenix Suns visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 4:30PM PST, followed by the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. at 7PM PST.

Article Continues Below

The semifinals of the NBA Cup are set to take place on Saturday, December 13th, with the Eastern Conference matchup taking place at 2:30PM PST and the Western Conference matchup taking place at 6PM PST. The Championship game, which does not count towards the regular season in any capacity, is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16th at 5:30PM PST.

Tyrese Haliburton continues to rehab and work his way back from the Achilles tear suffered during the NBA Finals. The Pacers guard has been posting video updates of his progress, including dunking several weeks ago. In his most recent social media post on Monday titled “Week 24,” Haliburton is seen sprinting on the court, playing non-contact 2-on-2 with coaches, walking into jumpshots, lifting in the weight room, and doing agility drills with cones, and dunking again.

These are just small steps in what is expected to be a season-long recovery for Haliburton.

In 73 regular season appearances last season, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. Haliburton led his Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they pushed the eventual NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder to a decisive Game 7.

Through the early portions of December, the Indiana Pacers have put together a 6-18 record, but have won two consecutive games and remain just a handful of games outside the play-in tournament with 58 games remaining in the season.