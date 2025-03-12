Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the season on Tuesday night. With 3.1 seconds remaining, Haliburton drilled a game-tying three-pointer while drawing a foul, then sank the go-ahead free throw to seal a stunning 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN. The clutch four-point play sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy and kept the Pacers on track for another playoff push.

Adding to the spectacle, Haliburton laced up custom Puma All-Pro NITRO sneakers inspired by WWE’s legendary D-Generation X faction. The tribute didn’t go unnoticed. Moments after the final buzzer, WWE’s head of creative and DX co-founder Triple H took to X to salute Haliburton’s clutch shot and footwear, posting:

“Buzzer Beater. Game over. Maybe it’s the shoes? 🤣”

The exchange was a nod to both Haliburton’s love for professional wrestling and his ongoing connection with WWE, which has only grown stronger in recent years.

A WWE Connection That Runs Deep

Haliburton isn’t just a casual fan of WWE—he’s been an active participant in its world. He attended the Royal Rumble in February at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he shared a playful exchange with Triple H about making a surprise appearance in the match. Last June, he even found himself in a segment on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, crossing paths with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in a scripted ringside moment.

More recently, Haliburton was involved in an NXT contract signing segment with Trick Williams and Ethan Page, further cementing his ties to WWE. His presence at these events, along with his DX-inspired kicks, shows that his admiration for the wrestling world isn’t just for show—it’s a part of his persona.

Meanwhile, Haliburton’s stellar season continues. The two-time All-Star is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, helping Indiana climb to a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

As the Pacers aim for a deep playoff run, WWE is preparing for its own version of the postseason—WrestleMania 41 is just over a month away. For both Tyrese Haliburton and Triple H, the stakes are only getting higher.