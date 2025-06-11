Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton caught everybody's attention when he was seen limping after Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton struggled throughout much of the 123-107 loss, not doing much damage until the fourth quarter when the game was a blowout. So, is Tyrese Haliburton playing in NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday night?

Tyrese Haliburton NBA Finals Game 3 injury status vs. Thunder

Haliburton is not on the NBA Finals Game 3 injury report as the Pacers-Thunder series shifts to Indiana. The Pacers star spoke about the injury on Tuesday and shrugged off any concerns, and head coach Rick Carlisle did the same.

“I'm fine … I feel fine and I'll be ready for Game 3,” Haliburton told reporters.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Haliburton's injury Wednesday, calling it an “ankle issue” but noting “there's no concern” about his Game 3 status and that “he's going to be good to go.”

"He wasn't on the injury report, everything I hear, there's no concern about his status tonight. All the feel is he's fine, he's going to be good to go."@ShamsCharania shares Tyrese Haliburton will play Game 3 despite an “ankle issue." pic.twitter.com/Y783IdxL61 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is certainly a relief for Indiana given Haliburton is the team's engine. However, the Pacers will need a more aggressive version of Haliburton against the elite Thunder defense. While getting more points from the point guard would be great, Indiana also simply needs him to be able to get into the paint more, whether to score for himself or to set up his teammates. He has scored 31 points and handed out 12 assists over the first two games of the NBA Finals, putting his stats well below his averages. The point guard also already has eight turnovers in the series after committing just 10 turnovers against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton and the Pacers were still able to win Game 1 thanks to another ferocious comeback and clutch shot, but they were no match for the Thunder in Game 2. Will Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse feature a more assertive Haliburton as Indiana tries to regain the series lead? Or will the “ankle issue” be a problem?

Pacers injury report

While Tyrese Haliburton isn't on the injury report, the Pacers will continue to be without young big man Jarace Walker, who missed the first two games of the NBA Finals with a right ankle sprain. Isaiah Jackson remains out with his torn Achilles.

Thunder injury report

Oklahoma City's injury report is clean outside of rookie Nikola Topic, who has been out all season with a torn ACL.