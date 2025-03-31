The Boston Celtics will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at FedEx Forum. Jaylen Brown is questionable on the team's injury report due to a posterior impingement in his right knee.

Here's everything we know about Brown's injury and playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Grizzlies

Brown missed three games earlier this month due to a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. However, he's played in the Celtics' last three games after returning. A questionable tag for Monday's game indicates Boston is still managing the star forward's injury, but he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Grizzlies.

Brown has had another all-star season, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals on 46/32/76 shooting splits over 59 appearances.

The Celtics have won 23 of their last 27 games. They rank third in offense, fifth in defense and second in net rating (10.6) during that span. Joe Mazzulla's squad has all but clinched the Eastern Conference's second seed and the NBA's third-best record behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Memphis has posted a 9-14 record over its last 23 games with Ja Morant missing an extended period with a hamstring strain. The Grizzlies shocked the league last week by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins nine games before the playoffs. They sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers in fourth and one ahead of the Golden State Warriors in sixth.

So, regarding whether Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the Celtics have little incentive to rush him back with their playoff seeding essentially solidified. However, his status will gain clarity closer to the game's 7:30 PM EST tipoff.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davidson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Grizzlies injury report

Brandon Clarke: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; PCL Sprain

Zyon Pullin: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery