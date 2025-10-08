The New York Jets are having a terrible start to the 2025 season. New York is 0-5 after a disastrous loss against Dallas on Sunday. Now the Jets will look to get their first win of the season against the Broncos in London. Unfortunately, they will be without a few key contributors for that international game.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Wednesday that two players are not expected to play in Week 6.

Cornerback Michael Carter, who is in concussion protocol, did not travel with the team to London. While there is still time for him to make the trip, he is likely out for Week 6.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Lazard will also be out against the Broncos for personal reasons.

New York will have to reshuffle the deck at cornerback with Carter injured. He is the team's starting nickel cornerback and there is no clear backup option dedicated to playing in the slot.

It will be interesting to see whether Qwan'tez Stiggers, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Azareye'h Thomas, or a different player steps into that role against the Broncos. Or perhaps the Jets will simply play more base defense.

Either way, New York will need to come up with some answers quickly. Especially considering the season is already starting to spin out of control.

Aaron Glenn preaches “same page” message amid Jets 0-5 start

There's no doubt that Aaron Glenn would have liked to start his Jets tenure with more wins.

But Glenn is determined to stay the course. The first-year head coach made it clear that his team is not going to waver despite their early struggles.

“We're going to stay the course,” Glenn said. “We're not going to waver. [We are] not gonna let any of the outside noise start to get us to have issues with each other. Coaching and players, we're on the same page, trust me when I tell you that. And we're going to continue to work our a** off until we get this thing fixed.”

Glenn understands what it takes to turn a losing culture around. He was a part of that with the Detroit Lions.

If there's anyone that can save the Jets, it is him. But he'll need some patience from New York's leadership to install those changes, even if the road is rocky to start.

Jets vs. Broncos kicks off at 9:30AM ET on Sunday from London.