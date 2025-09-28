The Golden State Warriors and veteran big man Al Horford are finalizing a multi-year contract, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Horford, 39, entered free agency this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship with the organization in 2024. This was Horford's second stint in Boston, as he previously played three seasons with the team from 2016 to 2019.

The veteran big man will enter the 2025-26 NBA season as the Warriors' starting center, league sources said.

However, this contract will not be finalized until Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency comes to an end on Wednesday, October 1, when he will need to make a decision on his $7.9 million qualifying offer or a long-term offer from Golden State.

De'Anthony Melton will also be signing a contract with the Warriors once Kuminga's contract situation is resolved, sources said.

Although Horford and the Celtics held mutual interest entering the offseason, it made more sense for the two sides to part ways. Boston has made it a point of emphasis to cut back on their overall payroll and tax bills, and they've achieved this by trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Instead of returning to Boston, Horford gets a chance to earn more money and compete for a championship near the end of his career with the Dubs.

The two sides have had a “handshake agreement” in place since the first week of free agency, sources said. Kuminga's restricted free agency resulted in Horford and others waiting to officially agree to their contracts as a result of financial constraints.

Golden State made it a point of emphasis to add an experienced frontcourt player who could stretch the floor, especially in the wake of letting Kevon Looney sign with the New Orleans Pelicans as an unrestricted free agent.

After seeking frontcourt improvements at the trade deadline and being linked to a 3-point shooting big man in Nikola Vucevic, the Warriors now add Horford, who fits the organization's current timeline.

This deal aligns him in the same two-year title-contending window as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler — all of whom are under contract through the 2026-27 season.

In 60 games last season with the Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range. Horford ranks sixth out of all centers in the league in made threes over the last two seasons, according to StatMuse.

With the Warriors, Horford will be able to contribute on both sides of the court. Despite being older and nearing the end of his career, Horford has always been known as a strong defender who can step out on the perimeter. Although he is not a shot-blocking threat, he provides immediate and essential depth alongside Green in the frontcourt.

Now that Horford has officially verbally agreed to his contract, Melton will follow suit. It is also expected that Gary Payton II and Seth Curry will join the organization.

Melton suffered a torn left ACL after playing just six games with Golden State last season. The two sides have maintained mutual interest since he was traded in December to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder, who eventually was included in the multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors before February's trade deadline.

The Warriors went 48-34 this past year, reaching the Western Conference Semifinals for the third time in the last four seasons. After adding Horford to the mix, the Dubs will enter the new year with title expectations once more.