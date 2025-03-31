ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics will battle the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at the FedEx Forum. Two playoff teams gear up for some action in Memphis as we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 37-20. Also, they are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Grizzlies, including 4-1 in the past five at the FedEx Forum. But the Grizzlies defeated the Celtics 127-121 on December 7, 2024, at the TD Garden in a game that featured a highlight reel dunk by Ja Morant.

Here are the Celtics-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Grizzlies Odds

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT and NBCS Sports Boston

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are gearing up for another run at the NBA Title. Amazingly, everything is in place from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday leading a loaded starting lineup to Payton Pritchard being the ace off the bench.

Things just keep going well. No, they likely will not be the top seed in the Eastern Conference. But does that even matter at this point? The Celtics are already the best road team in the NBA and just finished off another road win, dispatching the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 just two days after utterly destroying the Phoenix Suns in the desert. The Celtics have won eight games in a row and gone 13-1 in March. Remarkably, they have won seven road games in a row, not losing since their 117-97 defeat against the Detroit Pistons in February.

Tatum is always the first option in Boston. When he struggles, Brown takes over. Of course, Porzingis is in the middle and gathers prescience on the boards while also serving as another scoring threat. White is a great option from the three-point line, and Holiday can also shoot while also distributing the rock and being solid on the defensive end of the floor.

Injuries are the only thing that might hinder the Celtics, and Brown has a banged-up knee. Regardless, he will be on the floor and will also attempt to help the Celtics contain Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson will be the biggest threat on the floor for the Grizzlies.

The Celtics will cover the spread if their starting five can continue to produce great results and convert their shooting chances. Then, they must contain Morant and Jackson, not allowing those two to dictate the game's flow.

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies fired coach Taylor Jenkins in one of the most surprising decisions the NBA has seen this season. Despite being 44-29, the Grizzlies parted ways with their head coach and believe that someone else will be a better choice for the rest of the season and the for the playoffs. So far, it has not worked out.

The Grizzlies stumbled on Saturday, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in what was a critical game to determine home-court advantage in the first round. Morant could not beat the Lakers, and that has been a recurring theme for a lot of the good teams they faced this season. Ironically, they defeated the Celtics in Boston earlier this season. Can they do it again?

To beat the Celtics, they must contain Tatum and Brown. Then, they must win the board battle, and that means they must box out Porzingis and Al Horford. Stopping the Celtics also means not letting them burn you with the three-point shot. Thus, closing out on Tatum, Brown, White, and Pritchard is even more important.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and win the board battle. Then, they must box out and not let the Celtics dominate them.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 34-39-1 against the spread, while the Grizzlies are 38-35-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Celtics are 19-18-1 against the spread on the road, while the Grizzlies are 19-18 against the spread at home. The Celtics are 13-14-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 17-9-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference.

The win over the Celtics was nice earlier this season. However, the turmoil in Memphis is a major red flag. I think the Grizzlies will struggle at home against the Celtics, suffering their second straight loss at the FedEx Forum. Expect the Celtics to handle the Grizzlies pretty easily on the road.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-112)