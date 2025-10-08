Cade Cunningham has arrived. After years of patient rebuilding and countless nights of frustration in Detroit, the 24-year-old guard has finally pulled the Pistons out of the depths of the Eastern Conference and into relevance. Last season, Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while leading the Pistons to a top-six finish in the East, an outcome that seemed impossible just a few years ago when the team was buried at the bottom of the standings.

The leap was enormous, but it also feels like the beginning of something even greater. The Pistons’ 2025-26 season represents the first time in over a decade that expectations are real, and those expectations begin and end with Cunningham.

Detroit had a relatively quiet offseason compared to some of the chaos elsewhere in the league. They didn’t chase a blockbuster trade or throw massive money at a free agent. Instead, the Pistons focused on continuity, doubling down on the young core they’ve been nurturing, betting that internal growth will be the key to taking the next step. With Cade Cunningham leading the way, that’s a bet worth making. As the new season approaches, here are three bold predictions for Cunningham’s 2025-26 campaign, each representing a new chapter in his evolution from top draft pick to bona fide franchise cornerstone.

Cade Cunningham finishes top five in MVP voting

The idea of Cade Cunningham being in MVP conversations would have seemed premature just two years ago. But after what he did in 2024-25, it’s not only realistic; it might be inevitable. Cunningham’s 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game put him in the elite statistical company of players like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. More importantly, his leadership finally translated into winning. Detroit didn’t just look competitive; they looked composed, confident, and coached by their floor general in every possession.

Cade Cunningham scored 20 PTS on a scorching 8-of-11 shooting in only 19 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1d0gste05n — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) October 7, 2025

If the Pistons can build on last year’s momentum and push toward 50 wins, Cunningham’s case will be impossible to ignore. MVP voters have long rewarded players who elevate their franchises from mediocrity to legitimacy, and that’s exactly what he’s done. The East remains competitive: Boston, New York, Milwaukee, and Cleveland will all have their say, but Detroit is no longer the easy win on the schedule. They’ve become a problem, and that’s largely due to Cunningham’s ability to control games without ever appearing rushed.

What separates Cunningham from other young guards is his maturity and pace. He rarely forces plays, yet he dictates the tempo with precision. He knows when to speed up and when to let his teammates breathe. The league’s elite MVP candidates: Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, share this same ability to dominate without always dazzling. Cunningham is beginning to mirror that quality, and as his team’s success grows, the recognition will follow. Expect Cade to not only make his first All-NBA First Team but also to finish comfortably inside the top five in MVP voting by season’s end.

Cade Cunningham averages a double-double for the season

Cunningham’s development as a playmaker has been one of the most remarkable stories in the league over the past two years. When he first entered the NBA, scouts praised his court vision, but there were questions about whether he could truly function as a full-time point guard. Those questions have been answered emphatically. Last season, his 9.1 assists per game ranked among the best in the NBA, and he posted 20 or more double-doubles throughout the year, many of them in crucial games that solidified Detroit’s playoff positioning.

The mid-air hand-switch and reverse…

Light work for Cade Cunningham 😮‍💨 He's up to 20 PTS in his 1st preseason action of 2025! pic.twitter.com/KSBEBOHLQz — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2025

Article Continues Below

Heading into 2025-26, there’s every reason to believe he can sustain and even elevate that level of playmaking. The Pistons’ supporting cast has grown around him, Jaden Ivey has become a reliable off-ball scorer, Ausar Thompson’s athleticism provides a defensive anchor on the wing, and Jalen Duren continues to blossom as a lob threat and rebound machine. With that kind of consistency around him, Cunningham’s assist numbers could climb into double-digit territory.

Cunningham has made a career out of reading defenses like a veteran. His manipulation of pick-and-roll coverages, his patience in transition, and his ability to throw cross-court skip passes with pinpoint accuracy make him a nightmare to guard. With Detroit’s growing floor spacing and improved offensive structure, it’s not far-fetched to think he’ll average a double-double this season, further solidifying his case as one of the most complete guards in basketball.

Cunningham leads the Pistons to their first playoff series win since 2008

This might be the boldest prediction of them all, but it’s also the one that feels most poetic. The Detroit Pistons haven’t won a playoff series since 2008, a drought that has loomed over the franchise for nearly two decades. The 2024-25 season gave fans a taste of relevance again, but this year could bring something far more meaningful. With Cunningham leading the way, the Pistons have the talent, composure, and hunger to make real postseason noise.

🏀 MONDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Cade Cunningham drops 20 PTS in under 19 MIN to lead the @DetroitPistons to 1-0 in preseason play! Tobias Harris: 13 PTS, 2 STL

Isaiah Stewart: 12 PTS, 4 REB https://t.co/mXYu1NxCPW pic.twitter.com/BHzvHP6hWQ — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2025

The East might be stacked, but the Pistons are trending upward while several contenders hover in transition. Boston remains elite, but Milwaukee and Miami are aging. Cleveland and New York have questions about fit and chemistry. Detroit, by contrast, has cohesion and continuity, two things often overlooked in a league obsessed with star power.

Cunningham’s steady hand and newfound experience make him the kind of leader capable of carrying a young team through high-pressure playoff moments. If the Pistons can secure a favorable matchup, there’s a legitimate chance they advance to the second round and snap that 17-year drought. Such an achievement would not only mark a historic milestone for the franchise but would also signal the official arrival of Cade Cunningham as one of the NBA’s premier faces.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but Cunningham has shown he’s built for the grind. With his blend of leadership, skill, and maturity, 2025-26 could be the season that transforms both Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from rising threats into legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.