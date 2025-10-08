The New York Yankees were on the brink of elimination going into Game 3 of the ALDS, but it was no other than Aaron Judge who came and saved the day. In the bottom of the fourth inning, he hit a home run that tied the score at 6 after the Yankees had previously trailed 6-1.

That homer was Judge's 11th hit of the postseason, which is the most by a Yankee through the team's first six postseason games since Hideki Matsui and Alex Rodriguez each had 11 in 2004.

After the game, Judge shared a hopeful message that the Yankees can come back and do the same thing to keep their season alive.

“Tonight was special, but there's still more work to be done. Hopefully, we have some more cool moments like this the rest of the postseason. We've got another big game tomorrow night. Maybe we can do something special tomorrow night and talk to all of you all one more time before we head back up north,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees completely defied the odds in Game 3, as they became the first team in MLB postseason history to be down by five-plus runs and in danger of being swept and come back to win the game. Before them, teams were 0-38 in that situation.

“I know we were kind of down there early, but the energy in that dugout and what we were bringing was we knew we were going to go out there and just leave it all on the field,” Judge said. “We knew we were going to try to come back there. And getting a chance to tie it up like that, I liked our chances going into it, especially with our bullpen and our guys down there and the way our offense has kind of been rolling.”

The Yankees woke up at the right time, and the Judge helped finish it off. Though they've shown this postseason that they have the right resiliency to make these types of comebacks, they need to come out fast in Game 4 to keep their season alive.