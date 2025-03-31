Ja Morant admitted it was tough dealing with the news of the Memphis Grizzlies firing head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies moved on from Jenkins after six seasons, which the coach led the team to three playoff appearances. This included a run to the West Semis in 2022, losing to eventual champs Golden State in six games. He was on pace to give Memphis their fourth playoff berth before the firing.

Morant reflected on Jenkins' firing after the Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. What he said shows the bond they developed with one another over the years.

“It’s tough for me. I’ve had Coach Taylor since I got here. Everything I’ve done in a Grizzlies jersey has pretty much been under him,” Morant said after the loss. “It’s my first time really experiencing a coach leaving since I’ve been hooping. It was a lot to process. With the timing, it’s just tough. We had to quickly turn the page.”

What's next for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Ja Morant has played for Taylor Jenkins throughout his entire career with the Grizzlies to date. This means he will have to make a big transition to his new coach so the team can continue benefitting.

This season, Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game after 44 appearances. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 28.9% from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies are 28-16 when he plays, continuing to show his importance as one of the team's best players.

Memphis has a 44-30 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers and 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.