The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2025-26 NBA season with the rare combination of youth, chemistry, and championship experience. After capturing their first NBA title in franchise history last season, the Thunder now stand as the standard for sustainable team-building in the modern NBA. At the heart of that success is Jalen Williams, the smooth, versatile forward who has grown from an intriguing 2022 lottery pick into one of the league’s most complete and unselfish stars.

Williams, coming off a breakout season where he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, earned his first All-Star selection and an All-NBA Third Team nod. Still only 24 years old, he’s become the Thunder’s ideal complement to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a dynamic second option who can take over games when needed, but also thrives in the team’s collective rhythm. With Oklahoma City doubling down on its future by handing out max extensions to SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Williams, the Thunder’s core is now locked in through the end of the decade.

Their offseason was relatively quiet, highlighted by the addition of rookie center Thomas Sorber from the 2025 NBA Draft, a move that adds frontcourt depth but doesn’t shake up the pecking order. For Williams, that stability signals one thing: this is his time to elevate from “rising star” to “undeniable franchise pillar.”

Here are three bold predictions for Jalen Williams’ 2025-26 NBA season, a campaign that could redefine both his career and Oklahoma City’s continued dominance.

Jalen Williams will become the NBA’s best second option

The discussion of the league’s best second option is more compelling than ever, featuring names like Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Evan Mobley. Yet, when the dust settles this season, Jalen Williams could stand alone atop that hierarchy.

Williams has already made a convincing argument. As the Thunder’s secondary scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander, he put up 21.6 points per game on an efficient 48.4% shooting from the field and 36.5% from three, elite numbers for a player who often functions as a secondary playmaker. He’s shown the ability to dominate games when SGA faces double teams or rests, seamlessly shifting into a primary creator role without disrupting Oklahoma City’s offensive flow.

Last postseason cemented that reputation. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Thunder needing a road win to retake control of the series, Williams exploded for 40 points on 56% shooting, displaying poise and confidence that belied his years. Earlier, in the Western Conference Finals, he torched defenses again with 34 points in Game 4, effectively pushing OKC to the brink of the Finals. Those performances weren’t just statistical anomalies; they were evidence of a young star whose skill set thrives under pressure.

As the 2025-26 season unfolds, the league will start to recognize that Williams isn’t just SGA’s running mate; he’s the engine that makes the Thunder’s offense unpredictable. His combination of scoring efficiency, defensive length, and unteachable calm could make him the most complete secondary star in basketball.

Williams will earn his first All-NBA second team selection

Last year’s All-NBA Third Team selection was the league’s acknowledgment that Jalen Williams had arrived. This year, he could take the next leap, both statistically and reputationally, by cracking the All-NBA Second Team.

With the Thunder now defending their championship, every game will carry the weight of expectations. That’s when players either plateau or rise. Williams’ trajectory, however, has shown nothing but consistent growth. His rookie-year average of 14.1 points ballooned to 19.1, then to 21.6 last season, each jump accompanied by improved playmaking and efficiency. He’s done it all without forcing shots or hunting numbers, relying instead on basketball IQ and rhythm.

In the Thunder’s offense, Williams’ touches will only increase. While SGA will remain the focal point, head coach Mark Daigneault has built an offensive system predicated on spacing and fluidity, which naturally rewards smart decision-makers like Williams. Expect his assist numbers to creep toward 6.0 per game, while his scoring hovers around 23-24 points per night on elite efficiency.

Defensively, Williams’ impact often flies under the radar. His 6-foot-6 frame with a 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions, from shifty guards to power forwards. His off-ball instincts and anticipation routinely fuel the Thunder’s transition attack, one of the league’s deadliest weapons. Those attributes will matter as voters continue to reward two-way excellence in All-NBA discussions.

Jalen Williams will become the face of OKC’s future core

It may sound premature to call anyone other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the face of the Thunder, but by season’s end, Jalen Williams could redefine that conversation. Not by surpassing SGA, but by embodying what Oklahoma City’s sustained dominance looks like in the modern NBA.

The Thunder’s decision to give Williams a five-year max rookie extension, alongside long-term deals for SGA and Chet Holmgren, wasn’t just a financial move. It was a statement of faith in Williams as a cornerstone of their culture. His demeanor, work ethic, and team-first approach make him the spiritual successor to the Thunder ethos that once revolved around Durant, Westbrook, and Harden. But this time, Oklahoma City intends to keep its core together for the long haul.

Williams’ leadership is already evident. Teammates rave about his maturity and his unflappable nature in late-game moments. Whether it’s hitting clutch free throws, stepping into defensive assignments, or trusting teammates to make the right play, he’s evolved into the connective tissue of the Thunder’s lineup.

This season, with Oklahoma City aiming to repeat as champions, Williams’ role as the team’s emotional and strategic stabilizer will only grow. If SGA is the superstar who sets the tone, and Holmgren is the defensive anchor, Williams is the glue, the piece that binds the system together. His growth both on and off the court will make him the most indispensable “second option” in basketball, and by the end of the season, possibly the team’s most trusted voice in crucial moments.

The Thunder’s continuity, chemistry, and commitment to their young core make them a model for every rebuilding team. And at the center of that story is Jalen Williams, the perfect blend of talent, poise, and purpose. If the Thunder repeat as champions, there will be no more debate about who the best No. 2 in basketball is, because Jalen Williams will have made that conversation obsolete.