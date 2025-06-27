The NBA has officially set the stage for one of the most anticipated Summer League matchups in recent memory, as No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks could face second-year guard Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The showdown is scheduled for July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET, live on ESPN, as part of the opening doubleheader of the 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Flagg, who entered the draft after a dominant one-and-done season at Duke, was selected first overall by the Mavericks. During his only college season, Flagg led Duke in every major statistical category with 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, drawing comparisons to elite two-way stars like Kawhi Leonard. His debut is highly anticipated, especially given his rare combination of size, skill, and defensive skills at just 18 years old.

Although Dallas hasn’t revealed the full Summer League rotation, Flagg is expected to headline the Mavericks' roster. He could potentially be joined by forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper for several games. The game with the Lakers gains added intrigue from the recent blockbuster trade in February that saw Luka Doncic head to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis move to the Mavericks, deepening the rivalry between the two franchises.

On the opposing bench, Bronny James returns to Summer League action for the Lakers after a year of development. The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James had limited exposure during the NBA season, appearing in just 27 games, but showed significant promise in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. In 11 games, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, silencing many early critics.

Though the Lakers didn’t have a first-round pick in 2025, the team’s Summer League roster is expected to include second-round selection Adou Thiero and other undrafted prospects. Last summer, the Lakers ended their Vegas stint strong, winning their final three games after two opening losses.

The game is part of a Summer League doubleheader that will also feature the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, showcasing Dylan Harper (No. 2 overall) and V.J. Edgecombe (No. 3 overall), respectively. All 30 NBA teams will participate in the 11-day event.

Despite his loyalty to the Lakers and his son, LeBron James publicly praised Cooper Flagg before the draft, noting the young star’s versatile game and the championship-level mentorship he would receive in Dallas under Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Jason Kidd.

With two of the league’s most talked-about young players on opposing sides, July 10 promises a must-watch clash.