The Utah Jazz face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and Ace Bailey once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable under concussion protocol, putting the Jazz rookie in focus as Utah looks to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Jazz enter the matchup at 20–48, No. 14 in the West, searching for momentum late in the season. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come in at 42–27, No. 6 in the West, aiming to secure back-to-back wins and strengthen their playoff positioning. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Ace Bailey and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Ace Bailey has been a steady contributor for the Jazz throughout the season. Across 59 games, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. He is shooting 44.5 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from three, and 74.2 percent from the free-throw line. Even as a young piece, Bailey provides scoring balance and spacing on the wing. His ability to contribute on both ends gives Utah added structure, especially with several key players sidelined. When he is available, the Jazz offense flows with more rhythm and flexibility.

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Ace Bailey injury status vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz injury report makes Bailey’s availability even more important. Utah is already shorthanded. Lauri Markkanen (hip), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), and Keyonte George (hamstring) are all out. John Konchar (calf) is questionable, while Blake Hinson remains out on a G League assignment.

Utah’s margin for error continues to shrink with each absence as the team tries to halt its skid and find late-season consistency. On the other side, the Timberwolves have not yet submitted their full injury report, but they have already confirmed that Anthony Edwards will miss 1–2 weeks, creating a challenge as Minnesota looks to build momentum with another win.

So when it comes to the question of is Ace Bailey playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer remains uncertain. His status will depend on pregame evaluations as the Jazz weigh caution against the need to compete.