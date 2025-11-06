The Los Angeles Clippers have endured a difficult start to the season after what was a torrid offseason due to multiple reasons. They are down 3-4 after their latest loss to defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder, which came in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Now set to take on the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena, the Clippers once again find themselves teeming with injury issues. They will be without both of their leading stars for the time being, although James Harden's absence is not due to any injury issue.

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard injury status against the Suns

LA announced as part of their injury report that Harden will not be available due to personal reasons. Following him is none other than Kawhi himself, who is recovering from an ankle injury that keeps him out against Phoenix, per the official injury report.

Harden opened the 2025–26 campaign at an elite level, averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Last season’s All-NBA selection has been the primary creator for the Clippers, especially in the absence of multiple stars.

With Harden out, LA can be expected to rely on the likes of Bradley Beal, Kris Dunn and Chris Paul. Kawhi Leonard is also sidelined for the matchup after suffering a right ankle sprain. Leonard last played for the Clippers against the Heat and sat out of the loss against OKC.

While the Suns have also had a difficult start to the season, they can be expected to make the most of their double-header against LA, considering the absentees.

Clippers injury report

The Clippers will face the Suns without James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Miller, and Kobe Sanders, all sidelined due to injuries or personal reasons.

Suns injury report

The Suns will be without Dillon Brooks (groin), while Jalen Green (hamstring) is listed as probable to play against the Clippers.