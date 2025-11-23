On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to build off Saturday's road win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for the last few weeks due to an injury; however, there was hope that Leonard would be able to return on Sunday in Cleveland.

Thankfully for Clippers fans, that did indeed come to pass, as Leonard was no longer listed on the latest injury report prior to the game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable for the matchup due to a hip contusion, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Bradley Beal remain out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, and Craig Porter Jr. will all miss the game for the Cavs.

Overall, the Clippers could certainly use Leonard's help as they try to navigate a brutal start to the season. The Clippers currently sit at 5-11, and it took a 55-point effort from James Harden, including 27 in the first quarter alone, to get the team back in the win column on Saturday against the Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are certainly a tough opponent to play, especially on the road, but the amount of injuries the team is dealing with is nothing to sneeze at. Still, if the Clippers are going to make any type of run in the Western Conference playoff picture, they'll need to start stacking wins now that Leonard is back.

The Clippers and Cavs are set to kick things off at 6:00 pm ET.