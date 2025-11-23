LA Clippers guard James Harden set a franchise record for most points scored in a single regular season game on Saturday amid the team’s 131-116 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Harden’s offensive eruption was a welcome one for the Clippers as the team snapped a three-game losing streak. Harden’s outburst drew no shortage of reactions from the NBA world, including this four-word message from Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey took to social media to convey his thoughts on James Harden’s Clippers franchise record-setting performance of 55 points.

“Aye JH SO COLD,” Maxey posted along with a couple of emojis. Maxey and Harden were teammates with the 76ers during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

In addition to his 55 points, Harden also had three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes of play. He shot 17-of-26 (65.4 percent) from the field, 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from the 3-point line and 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) from the free-throw line. With the win, the Clippers improved to 5-11 on the year.

Despite the Clippers’ poor start to the season, Harden has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Coming into Saturday, he had appeared in 14 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 26.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 91.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harden’s points per game are the most he’s averaged since the 2019-20 season when he was an MVP candidate with the Houston Rockets. His free-throw percentage is a career-high.

Harden is now in his 17th season in the NBA, and his third season with the Clippers. He was selected to his 11th NBA All-Star appearance last year. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Harden began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.