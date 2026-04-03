As of late, the Chicago Cubs have been locking in key talent for the long haul. Among them are CF Pete Crow-Armstrong and second baseman Nico Hoerner. Crow-Armstrong agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension. Meanwhile, Hoerner signed a six-year deal of his own worth $141 million on Opening Day.

Now that's over, many are wondering if the Cubs will do the same for veteran OF Ian Happ, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Needless to say, Happ was very happy seeing his teammates secure such lucrative deals.

Currently, Happ is in the final year of his three-year, $61 million contract, signed in 2023. If an extension is not offered, he is slated to become a free agent. In the meantime, Happ and company are focused on the season. Last year, the Cubs made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They won 92 games and were eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

“This year it’s about us proving that we can take that next step and win the division,” Happ said, “and be a team that is better than the version that we were last year.”

“We have a group that really understands what it takes to get through 162 games,” Happ said. “It’s a confident group. It’s also an experienced enough group to understand that the way you get there is by doing the little things right daily. Having this idea that you’re just going to roll out there and it’s all going to be smooth, that’s not how it works.”

Happ has been with the Cubs since 2017.