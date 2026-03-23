The LA Clippers have been playing shorthanded for several weeks, as one key player or another has been down with an injury. On Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, however, there's a chance the Clippers are very shorthanded.

John Collins, who was initially listed as ‘Probable' to play with a left ankle sprain against the Bucks on Sunday evening, was downgraded to ‘Questionable' on Monday afternoon after being evaluated by team in the morning.

Collins' appearance on the injury report comes after the Clippers forward appears to injure his ankle on a play with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of the team's quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. John Collins, while attempting to deny Mavs forward Naji Marshall, takes a step and appears to roll his ankle, immediately collapsing to the ground and fouling Marshall in the process.

Collins left the game after the play due to picking up his sixth personal foul, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocked shots in 29 minutes of play.

This is the play where John Collins rolled his ankle and fouled out in Dallas. He is now downgraded to questionable tonight alongside Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/DtQGkqfdhy — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) March 23, 2026

Article Continues Below

Collins now joins Kawhi Leonard, who is also listed as ‘Questionable' to play on Monday with a left ankle sprain of his own.

Leonard was able to finish out Saturday night's game against the Mavs, scoring 34 points with three rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 12-of-22 shooting in 36 minutes of action.

The Milwaukee Bucks will also be fairly shorthanded on Monday night, playing the game without star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he nurses a hyperextension of his left knee and a bone bruise. Kevin Porter Jr. is also out for the Bucks, while Kyle Kuzma and Gary Harris have both been deemed ‘Questionable' to play.

Monday night's game kicks off at 7:30PM PST.