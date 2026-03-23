The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head on Monday night. Kawhi Leonard is dealing with an ankle injury and is among the players listed on the injury report, however.

The Clippers are closely monitoring Leonard's injury. Here's everything we know about his status for tonight's game vs. the Bucks.

Kawhi Leonard's injury status vs. Bucks

Leonard is listed as questionable to play on Monday night due to a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA injury report.

The Clippers are 35-36 overall and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 29-41 Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Monday's game projects to be competitive. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out for the Bucks due to injury, however. Leonard's final injury status will certainly go a long way toward determining the outcome of the matchup on Monday.

As for the question of if Kawhi Leonard is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.

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Clippers injury report

The Clippers have five players listed on Monday's injury report.

Kawhi Leonard (left ankle sprain): Questionable

John Collins (left ankle sprain): Probable

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

Bennedict Mathurin (right toe injury recovery): Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right lisfranc ligament tear): Out

Bucks injury report

The Bucks also have five players on the injury report for the game.