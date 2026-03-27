The Philadelphia 76ers have been without Tyrese Maxey since the March 7, 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. While he's working his way back from a finger tendon strain in his right hand, Maxey shares a message that should scare the rest of the Eastern Conference.

After missing the past 10 games for the 76ers, Maxey claims he has used his time off the court wisely to remain in shape. However, he also stated how he got plenty of time to rest to get fresh legs just in time for the playoffs, while talking with media members on Friday.

“I feel pretty good,” said Maxey. “Yeah, I just got a new splint… I've been working, conditioning-wise, doing all the things that [the 76ers] need me to do… I like to play. I like being out there every single night for my teammates, for the organization… I got some good rest, though. I definitely got some good rest, and I feel pretty good.”

Maxey with fresh legs? Before the playoffs? Yes please! pic.twitter.com/iYbGQWXMQE — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 27, 2026

Tyrese Maxey, who is 25 years old, is deemed questionable for the 76ers' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. That's a good sign he's progressing toward an eventual return. Ideally, he hits the court relatively soon so Maxey can ramp up in the final stretch of the regular season before the start of the playoffs.

Philadelphia is, at the very least, guaranteed to participate in the play-in tournament. The club can still clinch an outright playoff spot while sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Seeds 1 through 6 are granted spots in the postseason, while seeds 7 through 10 must enter the play-in tournament.

When healthy, Maxey is one of the league's premier guards. In 61 games played this season, the six-year veteran is averaging 29.0 points (career-best), 4.1 rebounds (career-best), and 6.7 assists (career-best) while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc. His 2.0 steals per contest is the highest in the NBA.