Darius Garland made franchise history after putting together a dominant performance in the Los Angeles Clippers' 138-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Garland is going through the seventh season of his NBA career, his first with the Clippers. When healthy, he stands out as a star-caliber guard in the league, standing out with his scoring and playmaking capabilities.

In 39 minutes of action, Garland torched the nets against Dallas' defense. He finished with a stat line of 41 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. He shot 15-of-24 from the field, including 8-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Garland made franchise history with his efforts in the game, per reporter Tomer Azarly. He became the fourth player in franchise history with at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game, the youngest Clippers guard to ever record 40 points and 10 assists in a game, and the first Clipper in team history with 40 points, 10 assists, and 7 threes in a game made.

Darius Garland in tonight's Clippers-Mavs game: 41 points 15-of-24 FG

3 rebounds 8-of-12 3PT

11 assists 3-of-3 FT

1 steal

1 block 4th player in franchise history with at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game. Youngest Clippers guard to ever… pic.twitter.com/PYoey7DedD — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2026

How Darius Garland, Clippers played against Mavericks

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Darius Garland's historic performance proved to be helpful as the Clippers took down the Mavericks in the road victory.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Garland. Kawhi Leonard delivered a strong performance with 34 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. He shot 12-of-22 overall, including 5-of-9 from downtown, and 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Derrick Jones Jr. came next with 15 points and six rebounds, while the trio of Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson and Jordan Miller scored 10 points each.

Los Angeles improved to a 35-36 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Milwaukee Bucks as tip-off will take place on March 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET.