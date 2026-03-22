Brook Lopez made history during the Clippers' Saturday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Lopez set a career milestone, becoming the tenth player to achieve 18,000 points and 2,000 blocks. But even more impressively, he is also the only player in NBA history to achieve 18,000 points, 2,000 blocks, and 1,000 three-pointers.

The achievement is notable for Lopez, who is in his eighteenth season in the league. Recently, Lopez did an interview with Andscape's Marc Spears and spoke about doing whatever he can to help the Clippers win.

“I’m ready for whatever my team needs me to do,” Lopez said. “That has always been my way through the course of my career. And obviously, the same applies here. I’ve been putting the same work in regardless of my role. So, I knew I’d be prepared, obviously. I knew I’d be ready, prepared when whatever time came.”

Brook Lopez is known for reinventing his game by adding a three-point shot. Towards the middle of his career, Lopez only attempted 31 three-pointers during his first eight seasons in the NBA, but he immediately turned himself into one of the better three-point shooting big men in the association.

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In an interview with The Athletic in 2022, he explained why he added three-point shooting to his game as he spoke about his summer routine that ultimately supercharged his three-point shooting mechanics.

“We just realized we want to get better,” Lopez said in the article. “We finally took the time. ‘All right, we’re trying to get better? How do we do that?’ We’re playing on the perimeter a ton, that’s somewhere we can help the team get better.”

Lopez's ability to shoot and his defensive prowess are important ingredients in the Clippers' winning puzzle.

The team has had a massive turnaround after starting 6-21. They now sit at 34-36, firmly in the play-in tournament as the ninth seed, ahead of the Golden State Warriors.