Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul is still attempting to end his career on a high note, but it does not appear as though the Charlotte Hornets have any interest in the 12-time All-Star.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hornets are not expected to cut a trade for Paul.

“Charlotte is among the teams that had interest in Chris Paul this past offseason when the future Hall of Fame point guard (and North Carolina native) was adamant that he was willing to play no farther away from his Los Angeles-based family than Phoenix,” Stein wrote. “Now?.”

“A source with knowledge of the Hornets' thinking said this week that they are not expected to pursue the 40-year-old, but Paul is said to be open-minded about destinations now to go somewhere he can assemble a final chapter with a far happier ending than his second stint as a Clipper featured.”

Article Continues Below

This most recent rumor follows the Clippers’ decision to move on from Paul amidst what is expected to be his final NBA season. The 40-year-old becomes eligible to be traded on Monday.

“As Jake Fischer reported here earlier this week, Paul becomes eligible to be traded Monday and is seen as a strong candidate to be traded sooner rather than later in the wake of the Clippers essentially banishing him from the team on Dec. 3. League sources say that the Clippers want to facilitate a trade as soon as possible to help Paul find a new home.”

Paul has already been linked to the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets. It remains to be seen which team will make a play for the veteran, but it does not seem as if a hometown return is in the works.