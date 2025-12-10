The Los Angeles Clippers are running out of time. Bill Simmons believes they may have reached the moment for a franchise-altering swing. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime NBA commentator pitched what he called a “Hail Mary” trade idea. The Clippers rolling the dice on former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

Simmons argued that the Clippers, despite a miserable 6-18 start, remain only a handful of losses away from the Western Conference’s final play-in spot. That, paired with the franchise’s limited future flexibility, makes them a candidate to chase high-risk, high-reward talent. Williamson, Simmons said, fits that profile better than anyone.

With the New Orleans Pelicans sinking to a league-worst 3-22 and lacking their own 2026 first-round pick, Simmons believes the franchise is primed for a reset. Williamson has played just 10 of New Orleans’ 25 games and is expected to miss more time, adding to long-standing concerns about his availability. Simmons openly questioned whether the Pelicans “want to be in the Zion business anymore.”

Would Zion Williamson thrive with the Clippers?

The Clippers, he said, have the pieces to make the math work: expiring contracts in John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus the most coveted item in any rebuild. An unprotected future first-round pick. Simmons suggested including the Clippers’ 2030 first. That's a move that could tempt a New Orleans front office starting fresh under Joe Dumars. If the Clippers’ aging core falters, that pick could become a franchise-changing asset for the Pelicans.

For Los Angeles, the gamble is obvious. They do not control their near-term draft future. That means losing this season only benefits Oklahoma City. With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Ivica Zubac already in place, Simmons argued that adding Williamson could raise the Clippers’ ceiling enough to salvage their postseason hopes and extend their competitive window.

The logic is blunt. If the Clippers are already pot-committed, they might as well chase the kind of swing that could reshape everything. Simmons believes Zion is that swing. With the organization facing cap scrutiny and uncertain long-term stability, boldness may be their only path forward.