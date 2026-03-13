The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. However, is Daris Garland playing in tonight's game vs. the Bulls?

Garland is listed on the injury report with left toe injury management. LA is monitoring his situation and taking a cautious approach. Garland has made a big impact with the Clippers since being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles wants him to be healthy for a potential postseason appearance.

Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Bulls.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Bulls

Garland is listed as out for Friday's game, according to the NBA injury report.

Garland has dealt with injury concerns this season. As mentioned, the Clippers are proceeding with caution in reference to his toe injury. He won't play on Friday, but Los Angeles should still be in a respectable position to earn a victory against the 27-39 Bulls.

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When it comes to the question of if Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is no.

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have four players listed on the injury report for Friday night's game.

Darius Garland (left toe injury management): Out

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

John Collins (neck strain): Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right lisfranc ligament tear): Out

The Bulls were defeated 142-130 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Friday's game represents the second of a back-to-back, meaning Chicago's injury report has not been released as of this story's publication.