As the Memphis Grizzlies navigate the demanding holiday stretch of their schedule, one of the most encouraging developments has been the rise of rookie wing Cedric Coward. What began as a cautious, minutes-managed introduction to NBA life has quickly evolved into a meaningful rotation role. Tuomas Iisalo's recent comments shed light on why the team is ramping up Coward's role just in time for the festive frenzy.

Iisalo's Ja Morant-less Grizzlies attempt to climb back into the Western Conference's top-six race is experiencing the usual mid-season bumps. In the midst of all the dismissed drama, Coward has earned the coaching staff's trust. The rookie has simply been undeniably good, exceeding expectations since returning from a long injury rehab.

“Ced has had a great start to the season,” Iisalo told ClutchPoints. “We obviously had the minutes restriction (to start the season). He is not completely freed up, but he has done a great job in those minutes.”

Coward’s early impact has come from doing the simple things with force. His speed in transition, willingness to run the floor, and comfort attacking closeouts have given Memphis an energetic boost on the wing. Iisalo noted that Coward has expanded his skill set faster than expected as a finisher and a secondary creator.

“Whether it's just sprinting the floor or playing off the closeouts, he has also added some creation to his game,” noted Iisalo. “There are the off-ball screens and pick-and-rolls that are encouraging for a 6-foot-6 wing.”

As the holidays approach, with games often coming in quick succession, the Grizzlies see Coward as a key piece to maintain energy and spacing, especially if veterans need rest or injuries arise.

But it's not just on offense where Coward is making his mark. Iisalo has been particularly impressed with the rookie's defensive instincts, which have allowed the team to experiment with more flexible lineups.

“Defensively (Coward) has been very versatile,” added Iisalo. “He is already, in just his first year, a great secondary rim protector. That's something you don't often see from wings. Also, helping us to rebound the ball, which ignites our fast break.”

Coward’s ability to guard multiple positions, clean up possessions on the glass, and immediately fuel transition offense fits the identity Memphis hopes to lean on while navigating injuries and heavy workloads.

While Cedric Coward may still be working his way out of early-season minutes restrictions, his rapid development suggests those limitations may soon be lifted entirely. For now, the Grizzlies are content to watch their promising wing continue growing into his role, providing exactly the kind of energy and versatility that championship contenders need from their depth pieces during the season's most demanding stretch.