In the wake of the Los Angeles Clippers cutting ties with veteran guard Chris Paul overnight, additional moves could be on the horizon, starting with John Collins, who the team traded Norman Powell last year. Collins is reportedly on the trading block, as the team attempts to salvage the Clippers' 2025-26 campaign.

With a 5-16 record, which is the second-worst in the Western Conference, the Clippers are reportedly shopping Collins, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“One thing that is known at this time is that the Clippers are actively shopping John Collins, league sources said. The Clippers acquired Collins in their three-team deal with the Heat and Utah Jazz, which sent Norman Powell to Miami, a trade that now looks like one Los Angeles wishes it never made,” Siegel reported.

“Collins is making $26.5 million this season in the final year of his contract, giving the Clippers a major buffer to utilize financially should they seek to make an immediate roster upgrade.”

It'll be interesting to see how things play out for the Clippers between now and the next couple of months.

Clippers shockingly send Chris Paul home overnight

Clippers' Chris Paul was sent home while the team was on on the east coast against the Hawks. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank released the following statement.

“We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career,” Frank said in the statement to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled.

“We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise.”

The Clippers will face the Hawks before playing against the Grizzlies on Friday.