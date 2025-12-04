The Texas Longhorns football program secured another in-state recruiting win as three-star safety Greedy James announced his commitment to the Longhorns. The Manvel High School standout picked the Longhorns over the TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, marking a key moment in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s ongoing effort to build future defensive depth. The news immediately created buzz among recruiting circles as the 2027 class continues to take shape.

Rivals’ and On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the news that the safety had committed to playing with the Longhorns program at the next level. His post included the player’s message, one that instantly connected with fans.

“I’m home Hook ‘Em”

James, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back from Manvel, Texas, is ranked as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He recorded 31 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups in 2024 while showcasing the athletic versatility that made him one of the most coveted young defenders in the state. By selecting Texas, he passed on scholarship offers from both in-state rivals and programs such as Arizona State, Florida, and Missouri.

The commitment gives Sarkisian and his staff an important early win in the 2027 recruiting cycle. It also arrives days after Texas went on the road and took down previously undefeated Texas A&M, a victory that ended the Aggies’ path to the SEC title game. The Longhorns are focusing heavily on in-state defensive talent as they continue building a roster built for long-term success in the Southeastern Conference, where physicality and secondary depth remain essential.

James’ decision also reinforces Texas’ growing pipeline from the Houston area, one of the nation’s richest recruiting regions. His arrival helps stabilize the early 2027 group and signals that Austin remains a top destination for elite prospects within state borders. For a program that continues to battle Texas A&M and TCU on the trail, this commitment reflects a clear statement of intent as Sarkisian builds for the future.