SAN FRANCISCO– The Golden State Warriors know Stephen Curry's window to return is closing.

The Dubs' franchise star got another update on the patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee that's kept him out for 23 games and counting. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry continues to make “good” progress, but will miss another week as the team looks to get him into a 5-on-5 scrimmage in the coming days.

This latest update calls into question whether Curry will actually have enough time to make a proper return this season. Another week of recovery will only give Curry, at best, five games left in the regular season to ramp up for the Warriors' fated play-in tournament game.

And given that Golden State doesn't want to drop Curry into an intense win-or-go-home game, his runway to ramp up is shortening with the regular season almost over.

It's a deadline Steve Kerr is highly aware of. When asked if there is now a drop-dead deadline for Curry's return, Kerr addressed the harsh reality of the situation.

“It hasn't changed, but it's actually a conversation now,” Kerr said. “The way I would phrase it is, we want to see him. [But] we're not bringing him back [just] for the play in game. He needs to play some games, and we need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games.”

Stephen Curry's up-and-down spirits through his injury process

As Kerr said, the Warriors have maintained two things the past month: There's no deadline for Curry to return before they decide they would decide to shut him down. And Curry wants to come back and is doing everything humanly possible to do so.

Both things remain true, but as everyone is painfully aware, the clock's ticking on this season. And if Curry cannot return in time to have that four-to-five game runway needed to get his body and rhythm right, that'll be his 2025-26 season.

These current circumstances make for a tough place for Curry and the Warriors to be in. In the same presser, Kerr talked about Curry's spirits amidst the uncertainty with his injury.

“He's been, at times, frustrated,” Kerr said. “He's in a good place right now. He's encouraged. And you know, he's such a competitor. This matters so much to him. He loves the game so much. He loves the process of preparing for the games.”

“[And] it means a lot to [the team]. You can see the emotion. We're all really so lucky to have him, just because it's great for the other guys to see how much it means to him.”

Make no mistake, Curry's desire to play is there and as fiery as ever. But whether that desire will be fulfilled depends on whether he can jump through this dwindling window of opportunity before it slams shut.